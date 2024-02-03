Three-day sports festival held at SBBU

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sports society organized Sports Festival 2024 which remained a vibrant success as the festival witnessed vibrant participation from students and athletes from all the department of the university.

This three day long festival offered variety of indoor and outdoor games like table tennis, badminton, tug of war, 100 meter race, Sack Race to both the girls and boys students.

The team from department of business ad­ministration won badminton after having a thrilling combat with department of informa­tion technology (IT) whereas team of depart­ment of Economics also won a difficult match from department of IT.

In Tug of war team Genetics grabbed the victory against team information technology. In table ten­nis, students of Department of information tech­nology clinched success against team business.