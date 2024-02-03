Three dead, 280 injured in huge Kenya blaze

NAIROBI - A truck laden with gas canisters exploded in a densely populated area of the Kenyan capital, setting off a huge blaze that killed three people and injured 280, the government said Friday.

The blast ignited a huge ball of fire in a residential area in the southeast of Nairobi, ravaging many proper­ties and vehicles and sending local residents running for their lives.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 9:00 am (0600 GMT), more than nine hours after it erupted in the Mradi area of Embakasi close to midnight on Thurs­day, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Investigations are un­der way to determine the cause of the blast, which media reports said could be heard sev­eral kilometres (miles) away. Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector of Po­lice, said a guard at the site where the explo­sion occurred had been arrested and that inves­tigations were ongoing.

Beautician Vivian Njeri, 34, said she had just arrived home when the disaster struck, but managed to escape with injuries to her back and hands. “We were run­ning and screaming be­cause there was fire all over outside,” she told AFP from a tent out­side a Nairobi hospital where victims were be­ing treated.

Residents said they had long feared such a disaster, with gas trucks arriving every day in the Mradi area.

Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mai­gua Mwaura said three Kenyans died and 280 others were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The explosion ignited a “huge ball of fire that spread widely”, he said in a statement.

“Consequently, the in­ferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized busi­nesses,” he said.

“Sadly, residential houses in the neigh­bourhood also caught fire, with a good num­ber of residents still inside as it was late at night,” he added.