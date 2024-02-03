Traffic police intensify efforts against violations

Peshawar - Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah chaired a meeting on Friday, discussing ongoing efforts regarding traffic laws in the city.

The meeting was attended by SSP City Muhammad Saeed, SSP Cantt Arshad Khan, DSPs, and other traffic police officials.

Acting on the directives of the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefings were provided on actions against the mafia involved in violations, use of tinted auto windows, unregistered vehicles, motorcycles, and other related matters.

Dr Zahidullah stressed the need to expedite campaigns for the implementation of traffic laws by City Traffic Police Peshawar.

He said the City Traffic Police, while meeting legal requirements, issues notices to the mafia involved in violations.

Dr Zahidullah said the violation mafia must refrain from encroaching on the city’s beauty and creating problems for citizens. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to curb violations and non-compliance with traffic laws. The chief traffic officer stressed the importance of raising awareness about helmet use and announced that legal action would be taken against those who do not comply in the coming week.

The officials at the meeting said pamphlets on helmet usage awareness would be distributed among city residents. The objective of the awareness campaign is to prepare people for helmet use.

They said that following the helmet awareness campaign, strict crackdowns will be initiated against those not using helmets next week. Stringent legal actions will be taken against individuals not using helmets.

Dr Zahidullah emphasised that driving without a helmet posed a risk to life, and City Traffic Police would use all capabilities to ensure the effective implementation of traffic laws.