Saturday, February 03, 2024
Two dacoits killed in police encounter in Korangi

APP
February 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police en­counter in Singer Chowrangi Korangi Karachi on Friday. According to the private news channel, dacoits arrived at Singer Chowrangi following the event, where police personnel severely injured the robbers who attempted to flee during the ex­change of fire. The rescue team reached the spot and took the injured dacoits to the hospital while they died on the way. According to the po­lice, weapons, mobile phones and motorcycles were recovered from the robbers.

APP

