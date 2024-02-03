Uninterrupted power supply on polling day ensured

LAHORE - Following the federal government’s instructions, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (February 8), here at LESCO Headquarter on Friday.
All the functional heads including Director General (Admin.) Zameer Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo, Deputy Director (HR) Muhammad Shafiq and Deputy Director (Admin.) Salman Haider also attended the meeting.
The meeting finalized the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the general election.