Uninterrupted power supply on polling day ensured

LAHORE - Following the federal govern­ment’s instructions, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninter­rupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (Feb­ruary 8), here at LESCO Head­quarter on Friday.

All the functional heads including Director General (Admin.) Zameer Kolachi, Di­rector (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Ma­terial Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Opera­tions) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo, Deputy Director (HR) Muhammad Shafiq and Deputy Director (Admin.) Salman Haider also attended the meeting.

The meeting finalized the ar­rangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the general election.