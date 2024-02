SKARDU - The Gilgit-Baltistan govern­ment Thursday agreed to increase wheat quota from 1,100,000 bags to 1,600,000 bags to effec­tively cater to the needs of the people of the region. A notification issued here said that one kilogram of wheat will now be avail­able for Rs 22 instead of Rs 36 which was fixed during December 2023. Accord­ing to the announcement, in the quota enhance­ment, each person will now receive 7.315 kilo­grams of wheat instead of three kilograms.