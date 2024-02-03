World Wetlands Day observed

ISLAMABAD - The World Wetlands Day was observed across the globe including in Pakistan on Friday. The theme for the day this year was “Wetlands and human wellbeing”. Its goal is to highlight how all aspects of human wellbeing “physical, mental, and environmental” are tied to the health of the world’s wetlands. Wetlands cover only six percent of the earth, but more than forty percent of animal and plant species live and breed in wetlands. The Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, was an international treaty for the conservation of wetlands. The treaty was signed on February 2, 1971. Since then, the day is observed.