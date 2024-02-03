Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies in hit-and-run accident

Agencies
February 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   A youth was killed in hit-and-run accident in near Degree College Malir Saudabad Ka­rachi on Friday. According to details, an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a youth. As a result of accident, the motorcyclist youth identified as Jibran was killed on the spot and the driv­er sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case unidentified driver started an investigation. Meanwhile, five people were injured in separate incidents of violence in different locali­ties of the metropolis, police said on Friday. According to details, a clash between two groups took place near Shah Latif Manzil Pump after elders jumped into children clash. Both sides exchange fire and attacked each other with ba­ton resulting in critical inju­ries to four people. A Home Department young employee identified as Farhan was in­jured in firing near Block 17 of Federal ‘B’ Area. The injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals and po­lice after registering separate cases at respective police sta­tions started investigations.

interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024