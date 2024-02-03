Youth dies in hit-and-run accident

KARACHI - A youth was killed in hit-and-run accident in near Degree College Malir Saudabad Karachi on Friday. According to details, an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a youth. As a result of accident, the motorcyclist youth identified as Jibran was killed on the spot and the driver sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case unidentified driver started an investigation. Meanwhile, five people were injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Friday. According to details, a clash between two groups took place near Shah Latif Manzil Pump after elders jumped into children clash. Both sides exchange fire and attacked each other with baton resulting in critical injuries to four people. A Home Department young employee identified as Farhan was injured in firing near Block 17 of Federal ‘B’ Area. The injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.