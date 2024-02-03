Youth dies in hit-and-run accident

KARACHI - A youth was killed in hit-and-run accident in near Degree College Malir Saudabad Ka­rachi on Friday. According to details, an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a youth. As a result of accident, the motorcyclist youth identified as Jibran was killed on the spot and the driv­er sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case unidentified driver started an investigation. Meanwhile, five people were injured in separate incidents of violence in different locali­ties of the metropolis, police said on Friday. According to details, a clash between two groups took place near Shah Latif Manzil Pump after elders jumped into children clash. Both sides exchange fire and attacked each other with ba­ton resulting in critical inju­ries to four people. A Home Department young employee identified as Farhan was in­jured in firing near Block 17 of Federal ‘B’ Area. The injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals and po­lice after registering separate cases at respective police sta­tions started investigations.