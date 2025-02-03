44 percent work on development schemes completed: Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that approximately 44% work on development schemes have been completed across Faisalabad division. Presiding over a meeting to review implementation on the Chief Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) program, she said that 308 development projects were being executed in Faisalabad division at an estimated cost of Rs.6 billion under the SDG program. She said that a deadline has been fixed to complete the projects up to June 30, 2025 and 44 percent work on these schemes had been completed so far. She directed to accelerate efforts for achieving 100 percent targets of the development schemes within the stipulated time period. Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the commissioner and said that most of the development schemes related to brick-lining of streets, construction of sewerage, small roads, tube wells and the provision of missing facilities in the educational institutions. He said that all schemes are being executed under a fair and transparent manner to save Rs.1.477 million whereas necessary steps were also being taken to get 80 news schemes approved for greater public interest. Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Amir Raza and others were present in the meeting while DCs of four districts joined it through video link.

PREPARATIONS FOR NATIONAL HORSE & CATTLE SHOW 2025

Preparations for the upcoming National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 are in the final stage to hold this mega event in a most befitting manner. In this connection, Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr has visited Kapoori Center, Research & Development (Rakh Khaire Wala) while Dr. Atta Subhani Assistant Director Headquarters, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Gudara Additional Director Livestock District Layyah, Dr. Muhammad Ibraheem Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Chobara, Dr. Umar Farooq Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala and Dr. Ikram Ullah Veterinary Officer RCCIB Jhang were also present on the occasion. During visit, the officers inspected and gave final approval for the animals selected for cavalcade of the event.

The chosen animals included male and female livestock of Nachi breed and Daira Din Pannah breed. The officers highlighted the importance of proper grooming and beautification of these animals to ensure their appearance in top form at the show. Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr directed the Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala to supervise condition of the selected animals and enhance their appearance to showcase them at their best. He said that National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 was expected to highlight Pakistan’s rich livestock heritage as various breeds and livestock competitions were included in this show. This sow would provide a major platform for promoting livestock farming, genetic research and rural development by attracting a large number of local and international participants. Hence, all necessary preparations should be completed efficiently to make the show a grand success, he added.