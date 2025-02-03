AlHuda Islamic Exhibition Successfully Held

ISLAMABAD - AlHuda International School, H-11 Campus, Islamabad, organized a unique Islamic exhibition titled “From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe.” The exhibition commenced on February 1, 2025, and will continue until February 3. It presents the journey from the inception of creation to the end of the universe from an Islamic perspective.

The exhibition featured informative panels, engaging research, scientific facts, and the confident participation of students, making it a remarkable event. A large number of dignitaries from the twin cities, parents of students, and media representatives attended the exhibition. The esteemed guests included Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Federal Board, Director of Test Development, Mr. Mirza Ali and CEO Youth Club, Mr. Raja Zia-ul- Haq. They praised the students’ hard work, research, and creative abilities, as well as the efforts of the teachers, and encouraged them by recognizing AlHuda’s constructive initiatives as a guiding light for modern institutions.

This exhibition was designed for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, with the aim of presenting Islamic teachings in a simple and comprehensible manner. It sought to highlight the realities of life and connect individuals with the purpose of creation. Attendees not only gained a deeper understanding of the journey of creation in the light of Islamic teachings but also experienced spiritual inspiration and a meaningful collective experience.

AlHuda International School is a project of the AlHuda Welfare Foundation, known for providing a high-quality and exemplary blend of Islamic and contemporary education. The institution prepares students for success in all aspects of life through a unique curriculum and advanced teaching methodologies. Currently, the school offers educational and training facilities from Montessori to Matriculation, with the Hifz (Quran memorization) program being a distinctive feature. With branches in Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot, the institution continues to plan for further expansion in the future. Visitors are encouraged to explore and learn more about this remarkable initiative.