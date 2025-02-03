Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANF arrests nine members of international drug gang

ANF arrests nine members of international drug gang
Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Nine members of an international drug gang, who framed an innocent family by swapping their bag tags at the airport, have been arrested by ANF. Moreover, on the directions of Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, tireless efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team led to the release and return of 5 members of the innocent family, who were detained in Saudi Arabia.Interior and Narcotics Control Minister visited the residence of the family and met with them. He was accompanied by DG Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Abdul Mueed. Interior Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the affected family and congratulated them on their release and return home. Mohsin Naqvi said that the pain the family endured is indescribable. The ANF worked day-and-night to track down the international gang and arrest the real culprits. He also praised the Saudi Government for their cooperation, saying, “I extend special thanks to the Saudi Government.” Mohsin Naqvi commended the efforts of DG ANF and entire team in securing the release of the innocent family, adding that special awards will be given to the team. He highlighted that the ANF team worked extremely hard to resolve the case, and their efforts are praiseworthy. The uncle of the affected family, Malik Arshad, thanked Mohsin Naqvi and the ANF team for their efforts. Haroon Ali, a member of the affected family, said that Mohsin Naqvi and DG ANF Major General Abdul Mueed did something that cannot be expressed in words. It is worth noting that Farhana Akram, a resident of Lahore’s Maraghzar Colony, traveled to Saudi Arabia with her four family members, Haroon Ali, Malik Aziz, Fouzia Aziz, and Zakria Begum, on December 23. The drug mafia swapped Farhana’s bag tag with the help of airport staff. Consequently, Farhana and her family members were detained in Saudi Arabia on December 30. The ANF investigated the case and arrested a porter after reviewing CCTV footage. The entire gang was exposed, and nine suspects, including the ringleader, were arrested. The ANF provided evidence to Saudi authorities, which led to the release of the innocent family. Regional Director ANF Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, Director Enforcement Brigadier Imran, Director Intelligence Colonel Kamran, and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

ECP sets PTI intra-party election case for hearing on February 11

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025