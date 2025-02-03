Bahawalnagar transgender murder accused arrested

Bahawalnagar - The case of murder of a transgender person came to light in the limits of Bahawalnagar police station, McLeodganj. According to the police spokesman, transgender person named Asif alias Chidia was shot dead by the accused at his house. District Police Officer DPO Kamran Asghar took notice of the incident. In a short time of few hours, the prime suspects of the murder have been arrested. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case 54/25 in McLeodganj police station on the complaint of the eunuch’s father. District Police Officer Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the protection of life and property of the people is the top priority of police.