Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan Unrest

February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan is experiencing a low-level conflict, with disputes in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa persistently escalating. The ongoing state violence in Balochistan is fuelling socialist and anti-state movements. The state is losing its grip on Balochistan, as various social groups and political figures from the province emphasise the state’s intimidating behaviour and highlight widespread human rights atrocities.

The state has conducted numerous military operations in the region. However, once public outrage subsides, the situation returns to the status quo. Meanwhile, political groups in Balochistan are increasingly aligning themselves with nationalist and socialist movements, further complicating the situation. The state’s reliance on force has resulted in widespread human rights violations and destruction, as pointed out by Baloch political leaders, who deem the government’s current measures completely obsolete.

Gas sold to third parties must be prioritised for Sindh, says CM Murad

Establishing peace in Balochistan is impossible without fostering strong ties with Baloch political leaders. The incumbent government must, therefore, address the crisis proactively and take decisive steps towards a concrete solution rather than offering excuses. Failure to do so may result in the loss of its mandate and potentially lead to the province’s separation from the state.

ALLAH RAKHIYO MALHAN,

Ghotki.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025