Balochistan Unrest

Pakistan is experiencing a low-level conflict, with disputes in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa persistently escalating. The ongoing state violence in Balochistan is fuelling socialist and anti-state movements. The state is losing its grip on Balochistan, as various social groups and political figures from the province emphasise the state’s intimidating behaviour and highlight widespread human rights atrocities.

The state has conducted numerous military operations in the region. However, once public outrage subsides, the situation returns to the status quo. Meanwhile, political groups in Balochistan are increasingly aligning themselves with nationalist and socialist movements, further complicating the situation. The state’s reliance on force has resulted in widespread human rights violations and destruction, as pointed out by Baloch political leaders, who deem the government’s current measures completely obsolete.

Establishing peace in Balochistan is impossible without fostering strong ties with Baloch political leaders. The incumbent government must, therefore, address the crisis proactively and take decisive steps towards a concrete solution rather than offering excuses. Failure to do so may result in the loss of its mandate and potentially lead to the province’s separation from the state.

ALLAH RAKHIYO MALHAN,

Ghotki.