Big relief for power users in the pipeline as NEPRA nod sought

ISLAMABAD - A big relief to power consumers is on its way, as ex-Wapda Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought NEPRA’s nod for a refund of Rs 52.123 billion to consumers on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustments, resulted mainly due to the reduction of capacity payments.

The capacity payments of the Discos have considerably declined during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, mainly due to the termination of agreements with five Independent Power Producers (IPPs), improvement in economic situation and reduction in transmission and distribution losses.

Pursuant to the notified tariff, the XWDISCOs have filed their requests for adjustments or account of capacity charges, transmission charges & market operator fee, the impact of incremental units and impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operation and maintenance charges for the 2nd quarter of FY 2024-25 (October to December 2024), in line with the notified mechanism in this regard, said NEPRA. In separate petitions submitted with NEPRA, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO),Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), and Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) have sought the regulator’s nod for a refund of Rs 52.123 billion to the consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for second quarter (Oct to Dec) of FY 2024-25.

According to details, the proposal from the DISCOs includes saving in various charges, allowed by NEPRA, aimed at covering operational and maintenance costs. Discos documents outline the key areas where savings have been reported.

A major chunk of the negative adjustments, claimed by the Discos, came from savings on account of reduction in Capacity Payments, which was declined by Rs50.658 billion during the 2nd quarter (October to December) of the ongoing fiscal year.

The highest saving of Rs 10.282 billion in capacity payments was reported by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, followed by Multan Electric Power Company Rs 9.942 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company Rs 8.808 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company Rs 5.952 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company Rs 4.284 billion, Tribal Electric Supply Company Rs 3.152 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company Rs2.791 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs 2.147 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs 1.827 billion, and Rs 1.473 billion by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

Similarly, savings of Rs 2.644 billion was reported on account of reduction in Transmission & Distribution losses, Rs 1.326 billion on account for system charges and market operations fees (UoSC & MoF), and Rs 1.66 million on account of recovery of fixed cost incremental units. However, the Operation & Management of the Discos has increased by Rs 2.691 billion during the 2nd quarter.

In October 2024, the Federal Government had terminated contracts with five IPPs, having a cumulative capacity of 2400 MW, which has helped reducing the capacity payments. Similarly, due to improvement in economic situation of the country, the consumption of electricity has increased, which has resulted in reduction of capacity payments.

Similarly, savings on account of transmission & distribution losses resulted from improved efficiency, has also added to benefit of the consumers.

Notably, during the first half of the ongoing fiscal year (July to December) the Discos tariff is continues to decline, as compared to the reference tariff, and had refunded billions of rupees to consumers on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct public hearing on the Discos’ petition on February 12.