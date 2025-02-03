Monday, February 03, 2025
Bootlegger held

February 03, 2025
SARGODHA  -  Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession on Sunday. On a tip-off, Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested Umar with 120 liter liquor. A case has been registered against the accused.

