Bootlegger held

SARGODHA - Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession on Sunday. On a tip-off, Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested Umar with 120 liter liquor. A case has been registered against the accused.
SARGODHA - Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession on Sunday. On a tip-off, Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested Umar with 120 liter liquor. A case has been registered against the accused.
NEWS WIRE
Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025