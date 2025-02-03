Carpet association praises TDAP for successful Turkiye expo, plans 41st Int’l Exhibition

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has expressed gratitude to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for its strong support in the recently concluded “Carpet Expo” in Turkiye. The association highlighted that Pakistan’s handwoven carpets received exceptional recognition at the global exhibition, leading to significant export deals, which provide much-needed relief to the struggling industry. In an important meeting chaired by PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, industry leaders and exporters discussed the outcomes of the Turkiye exhibition and future strategies. Attendees included Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, CTI Chairperson Ejaz Rehman, senior central leader Usman Ashraf, and other key stakeholders. A TDAP representative also shared insights on the event’s success. During the meeting, manufacturers and exporters who participated in the Turkiye expo presented their reports, outlining the overwhelming response from international buyers. Discussions also focused on expanding participation in future global exhibitions.

Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed praised TDAP’s facilitation, stating that Pakistan’s stalls received widespread acclaim, with two local companies winning awards for best designs—an achievement that brings pride to both the carpet industry and the country. While acknowledging some logistical challenges faced during the event, he expressed optimism that these issues would be resolved in future editions. The meeting also took stock of suggestions pertaining to Pakistan’s 41st International Exhibition of Handwoven Carpets that will take place later this year. It was decided that after consultations with the South Zone, TDAP would be informed of the proposed dates within the week. Riaz Ahmed emphasised the critical role of international exhibitions in strengthening Pakistan’s handwoven carpet industry, describing them as ‘oxygen’ for the sector. He expressed confidence that TDAP would continue its longstanding tradition of providing financial and technical support to ensure the success of upcoming events.

Additionally, the vice chairman briefed members on a recent meeting with senior Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials regarding trade challenges at the Torkham Border, reaffirming the association’s commitment to resolving industry-related issues. The PCMEA remains hopeful that continued government support and strategic international participation will further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global carpet market.