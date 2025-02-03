Congo health ministry says 773 bodies in Goma hospital morgues

GOMA - Tanzania on Sunday confirmed the death of its two soldiers in conflict-hit eastern Goma city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Tanzanian People’s Defense Force (TPDF) said its two soldiers were killed during attacks by M23 rebels in the town of Sake and Goma on Jan. 24 and Jan. 28, respectively. Four others were injured in the attacks, it said.With confirmation coming from Tanzania, at least 20 peacekeepers have been killed in eastern Congo since last week after violence erupted when M23 launched a major offensive against the Congolese army, leading to heavy clashes in and around Goma.

Fourteen of the 20 slain peacekeepers are from South Africa. According to the UN, the fighting has left at least 700 people dead and 2,800 injured over the past five days. Thousands have been displaced, with many fleeing to neighboring Rwanda, including international organization staff from the UN and the World Bank. The crisis has overwhelmed hospitals and mortuaries, with the Congo Health Ministry claiming 773 bodies were in morgues as of Jan. 30. Some remain on the streets due to overcrowding. Despite the casualties, the TPDF assured that its remaining forces in Congo, operating under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission, are “safe and continuing their peacekeeping duties.” The M23 group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, is engaged in a long-standing conflict with Congolese forces. It has claimed control over Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. Congo, however, has vowed to reclaim the city of around 3 million people. Meanwhile, Rwanda rejected accusations against its armed forces made in the joint statement of the Jan. 31 extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The RDF defends Rwanda’s borders from threats and protects civilians, it does not attack civilians,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The SADC had condemned attacks on the mission’s troops by M23 rebels and the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) operating in eastern Congo.

It said the actions of M23 and RDF violated the ceasefire that was mediated by Angola’s President Joao Lourenco last July, and undermines peace and security of Congo and the SADC.

The summit reiterated support to diplomatic efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and urged to initiate a ceasefire process.