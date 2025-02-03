DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Sunday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan (LDP). The meeting was attended by the MD WASA, CO MCL, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, all Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant officials. The main objective of the meeting was to assess the ongoing developmental activities under the LDP and ensure that no obstacles hinder the progress of the project. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized that the Lahore Development Program, under the supervision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, is not only a project aimed at public welfare but also a significant step towards improving the city’s overall infrastructure. He said that all stakeholders must work together to ensure transparency in the process and maintain the quality of construction work without any compromise. He further highlighted the need for contractors to use high-quality materials and adhere to the standards set for the project. The DC stressed that the completion of developmental works must adhere to the deadlines, ensuring that the LDP will enhance the city’s beauty and infrastructure. He also made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for any delays in the completion of the project. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners were monitoring the LDP progress in their respective areas. Assistant Commissioner Nishter Muhammad Saleem Asi on Sunday visited UC 241, 247, and 248, where he monitored ongoing developmental work and the uploading of related data. Assistant Commissioner of Allama Iqbal Town Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood held a meeting to review the progress of MCL and WASA schemes under the LDP. During his visit, Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood noticed the poor quality of red tiles used by the contractor and instructed them to replace the tiles with new ones. Assistant Commissioner Ravi Tariq Shabbir visited Kashmiri Ghati, where preparations were being made for the upcoming PCC next week. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Dr. Anam Fatima visited UC 153, where road construction was ongoing. There was a delay in one of the roads due to the lack of clearance from WASA, but Dr. Anam Fatima resolved the issue immediately to avoid further delays. DC Syed Musa Raza directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the LDP is completed on time and with high quality. He reiterated that the program must be carried out with complete transparency and according to the highest standards to contribute significantly to the city’s development. He made it clear that any delay in the completion of the project would not be tolerated.