Desert Camels clinch 10th Servis Tyres Rugby Championship title
Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
LAHORE  -  Desert Camels Fort Abbas emerged title winners in the 10th Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship 2025, organized under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union.

In the final held on Sunday, Desert Camels Fort Abbas locked horns with Lahore Rugby Football Club. Despite a hard-fought contest that saw Lahore RFC edge out the Camels 37-34 in the closing minutes, Desert Camels secured the championship title by winning three out of their four league matches.

The chief guest for the final match was Servis Tyres Director and Pakistan Rugby Union President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, who praised the teams for their spirited performances. The upcoming clash between Lahore Hawks and Lahore RFC will determine the second and third positions in the league standings.

Lahore RFC demonstrated early dominance in their match against Desert Camels, leading 24-10 at halftime. However, Desert Camels staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, only to fall short by three points in a 37-34 thriller.

PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed expressed his delight at the growing talent in Pakistan’s rugby scene. He highlighted that the Desert Camels’ triumph over major rugby teams highlighted their dedication and hard work. Arif Saeed also congratulated EC member and team manager Muzammil Waziri for his team’s outstanding performance.

PRU Secretary Salman Muzaffar Sheikh echoed the sentiments, applauding Desert Camels for their well-earned title. He emphasized the rising popularity of rugby in South Punjab, where numerous clubs and teams—both men’s and women’s—are flourishing. Additionally, major educational institutions across Punjab and Pakistan continue to offer rugby scholarships, promoting the sport’s growth at the grassroots level.

