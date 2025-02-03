DIG for ensuring security arrangements regarding anti-polio drive

NAWABSHAH - DIG Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range Parvez Ahmed Chandio has issued security instructions to all the SSPs of the three districts of the Range during the polio campaign commencing from 3rd to 9th February 2025. DIG instructed that keeping in view the current security situation of the country, fool-proof and comprehensive security arrangements should be made throughout the range for the protection of polio teams, workers and health department officials. DIG said that strict vigil should be eyed on the polio teams, especially women vaccinators, should be closely monitored. DIG directed that strict watch should be kept on miscreants and mischievous elements while the numbers of Police mobile and motorcycle fighters should be increased in patrolling. DIG said that adequate security arrangements be made during pre-campaign days and post-campaign days with all available resources to ensure the safety of polio teams and equipment. He said that Control rooms should be set up in every district for immediate communication of information/reports to higher authorities.