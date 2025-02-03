Doctors at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital keep US woman under their watch

KARACHI - Doctors at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital have conducted MRI, CT Scan, blood and other routine tests of the American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who had landed in Karachi a few months ago in pursuit of her Pakistani lover whom she had befriended on social media. According to the Jinnah Hospital spokesman Jahangir Durrani, the psychiatrists are constantly monitoring her situation, and only when reports of tests are received that the doctors will be able to tell which disease she is suffering from. The spokesman has informed that Sindh Police and the hospital’s administration are providing security to the woman. He has also informed that other doctors will also be consulted on her condition. In a video statement, Onijah’s son said he had learnt from the media that his mother was in Pakistan. He added his mother went to Pakistan to meet someone and his family and she claimed to return home within two weeks after meeting someone and his family. He said his mother was not ready to come back despite the fact that he and his sister has arranged return ticket for her. The woman has been in Karachi since October 11 last year to marry a 19-year-old young man and is refusing to go back to America.