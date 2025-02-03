Monday, February 03, 2025
DPM reviews preparations for Pak-Qatar political consultations

STAFF REPORT
February 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar yesterday chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the preparation for the second round of Pak-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations scheduled to be held in Doha.  The DPM was briefed about Pak-Qatar bilateral relations and the status of various initiatives in various fields, a Foreign Office statement said.  Dar underscored that preparations should be made for substantive, productive and result- oriented discussions in Doha.

STAFF REPORT

