DPM reviews preparations for Pak-Qatar political consultations

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar yesterday chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the preparation for the second round of Pak-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations scheduled to be held in Doha. The DPM was briefed about Pak-Qatar bilateral relations and the status of various initiatives in various fields, a Foreign Office statement said. Dar underscored that preparations should be made for substantive, productive and result- oriented discussions in Doha.