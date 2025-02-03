Monday, February 03, 2025
Dr Ali Razaq Group hosts dinner, announces panel for Lahore Gymkhana Club elections

February 03, 2025
LAHORE  -  The annual elections of Lahore Gymkhana Club are set to take place on February 15, with Dr Ali Razaq Group actively campaigning for support. The group hosted a grand dinner in honour of the club members, during which they officially announced their panel of candidates for the upcoming elections.

During the event, Ali Hussam Asghar, former Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), extended full support on behalf of the business community. He emphasised the need for new leadership to emerge in Gymkhana Club, just as it has in LCCI, bringing fresh ideas and improvements. Dr Ali Razzaq, while addressing the gathering, expressed gratitude to the business community for their unwavering support. He stated that his primary goal is to transform Gymkhana Club into a true family-oriented club, ensuring a welcoming environment for all members. He urged voters to place their trust in his panel for progressive and transparent leadership.

Gas sold to third parties must be prioritised for Sindh, says CM Murad

One of the key candidates, renowned bussinessman and candidate for Lahore Gymkhana election Qamar Khan Bobby, reaffirmed his commitment to principled politics, highlighting the strong backing from Gymkhana members. He noted that LCCI members have officially endorsed Dr Ali Razaq Group, reflecting widespread confidence in their vision. He assured voters that, once elected, his team would meet members’ expectations and uphold ethical standards without compromise. Former Interior Secretary Tasneem Noorani and several other election candidates also addressed the audience, urging members to support their panel in the elections for a better and more inclusive Gymkhana Club.

