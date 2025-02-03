Monday, February 03, 2025
Draws for Kashmir Cup Girls & Boys Basketball today

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
LAHORE  -  The draws for the Kashmir Cup Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament, organized under the patronage of Pakistan Rangers (Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sector), will be conducted today (Monday) at 8:30 PM at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The draws ceremony will be supervised by Asif Gulfam, Coordinator of the Tournament Committee. Participating teams can collect the girls’ draw from Aima Khatoon and the boys’ draw from Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, TMC Saddar KMC’s Noor Hassan Jokhio, and Director of Sports Asif Azeem have assured the organizing committee of their full support for the successful execution of the tournament.

Our Staff Reporter

