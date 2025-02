The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party election case for February 11.

The ECP has issued notices to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Information Secretary Rauf Hassan, and dissident party leader Akbar S. Babar in this regard.

It is noteworthy that PTI had previously requested additional time to submit its response on the matter.