Electricity Problems

The power sector is facing serious challenges, with rising tariffs, growing defaults, and widespread electricity theft. Our country presents unique challenges for all essential services, particularly electricity, as the public resorts to illegal connections or simply stops paying bills when they can no longer afford them.

In such times, utilities are burdened with recovering unpaid dues, resulting in nationwide crackdowns, but that alone cannot solve the problem. The government must take responsibility for addressing the underlying issues. The past year failed to generate recoveries at the pace essential for the overall power sector because there is no solid legal framework supporting it, and the presidential ordinance that initially backed the crackdowns in 2024 has long expired.

Better governance, stricter enforcement of laws, and policy-level reforms are essential to instil a sense of responsibility. The country’s economy is linked to the power sector, and a conducive business environment is crucial for greater energy security and sustainability.

TANZEEL KHANZADA,

Karachi.