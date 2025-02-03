ESD responds to 1215 RTCs in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE: - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1215 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 09 people died, whereas 1401 were injured.

Out of these, 616 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 785 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (75%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 755 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 231 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 76 in with 80 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 84 victims. The details further reveal that 1410 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1145 males & 265 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 300 were under 18 years of age, 682 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 428 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1138 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 34 vans, 19 passenger buses, 41 truck and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.