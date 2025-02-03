Monday, February 03, 2025
Fazlur Rehman assures journalists of support against PECA bill

Web Desk
9:16 PM | February 03, 2025
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday assured journalists of his full support regarding the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Bill.

During his visit to the parliamentary reporters' office at Parliament House, Fazlur Rehman met with journalists, emphasizing the long-standing connection between politics and journalism. He reiterated the importance of mutual respect and understanding between parliamentarians and the media.

Addressing concerns over the PECA Bill, he stressed that journalists should have been consulted in the decision-making process. He noted that laws are often introduced in specific contexts, but their relevance may change over time, citing the 26th Amendment as an example.

The JUI-F leader revealed that he had urged President Asif Ali Zardari not to sign the bill and instead arrange a meeting with journalists. He added that the President had assured him of further discussions with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the matter.

