FPCCI, Mashhad Chamber sign MoU to boost bilateral trade with $10b target

LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mines, and Agriculture.

The signing ceremony took place at the Governor’s House Lahore, with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor General of Khorasan Razavi Iran Gholam Hussein Muzaffari, in attendance, said a handout issued here on Sunday. The MoU was signed by Zaki Ijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of FPCCI, on behalf of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Muhammad Reza Tawaklizadi, President of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, on behalf of his organisation. The primary goal of the agreement is to facilitate a bilateral trade target of $10 billion in exports between Pakistan and Iran.

Later, Governor Saleem Haider Khan and Governor Gholam Hussein Muzaffari inaugurated a one-day shopping festival organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Expo Centre Lahore. The event showcased a wide range of products made in Pakistan, further promoting trade between the two countries. Talking to the media, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan highlighted the significance of the three-day visit by Governor Gholam Hussein Muzaffari, during which several agreements and MoUs were signed to boost bilateral exports and imports. He noted that the Governor General of Khorasan Razavi expressed great interest in Pakistani products, stressing that both countries, being close Islamic neighbours, should focus on expanding trade relations in the region rather than looking further afield. He also mentioned plans for an upcoming visit to Iran with a delegation of traders to assess the implementation of these agreements.

The governor added that Governor Gholam Hussein Muzaffari had assured to consider reducing tourist and business visa fees and improving facilities for easier travel and trade. He further emphasised the importance of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline as a solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis. Governor Gholam Hussein Muzaffari expressed his gratitude to Punjab governor for the warm hospitality and noted that his visit to the exhibition was a highlight of his trip. Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also addressed the media, emphasising the commitment to implement the signed agreements and expand trade relations with the Khorasan Razavi province. He reiterated the goal of increasing exports and imports between Pakistan and Iran.