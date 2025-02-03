Monday, February 03, 2025
Govt to deploy army, rangers in Lahore from Feb 05-10

Web Desk
4:00 PM | February 03, 2025
The federal government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers in Lahore to enhance security during the upcoming tri-nation cricket series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa.

According to a circular issued to the provincial government, Army troops will be stationed in Lahore under Article 245 from February 5 to 10. One company each of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers will be deployed to assist the civil administration.

"Army troops being deployed in Lahore under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provincial government read.

The Punjab Home Department had requested federal support to ensure security for the two matches scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium on February 8 and 10.

