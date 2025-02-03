ICAP elects office bearers for 2025-2026

KARACHI - The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) unanimously elected its new office bearers for the year 2025-2026 in its 393rd meeting held in Karachi on January 28, 2025. The Council unanimously elected Mr Saif Ullah, FCA as President, Mr Muhammad Awais, FCA and Mr Muhammad Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA as vice presidents of the institute.

Mr Saif Ullah is a fellow member of the ICAP. He has been associated with Rafaqat Babar & Co; Chartered Accountants (a member firm of the Leading Edge Alliance) as an Audit & Assurance Partner for the last 22 years. His strength rests on diversification in assurance engagements, cost and internal auditing, due diligence studies, financial planning and restructuring, capacity assessment and capacity building including design and development of policies and procedures for a diverse clientele base.

Mr Saif Ullah has been elected as a member of the council for the terms of 2017-2021 and 2022-26. He was the vice president of ICAP for the term 2022-2023. He has also served as a member of the Northern Regional Committee for two consecutive terms from 2009-2017 as Honorary Secretary and its Chairman.

Mr M Awais is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He qualified in 1998 and currently working as the Office Managing Partner (Lahore office) and Tax Market Segment Leader (North) of EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants. He has been serving as an elected Council Member since 2017. He is currently serving as Chairman of Fiscal Law Committee of ICAP and has been playing a vibrant role in several ICAP committees including Executive Committee, Examination Committee, Benevolent Fund Management Committee, ICAP Building Committee, Members Affairs Committee and Overseas Coordination Committee. He was the chairman of Northern Regional Committee of ICAP. He has served as President of Lahore Tax Bar Association for the term of 2009-10. He was also the member of Arbitration Committee of Lahore Stock Exchange.

Mr M Samiullah is currently working with Oxford University Press in Pakistan as Finance Director and CFO. Prior to this, he was CFO Linde Pakistan Limited and served on the board as the nominee of the Linde Group. He remained with Siemens Pakistan during 2000-2013 and served as CFO energy business for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Director Commercial Telcom Business, Chief Internal Audit and Commercial Head of SAP Business. He has worked with A F, Ferguson & Co as Assistant Manager Audit for about a year after qualification. Samiullah is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) with over 25 years of post-qualification industry experience. He furthered his education and trainings at Harvard Business School, Said Business School, Babson and Duke University and Lahore University of Management Sciences. He is a Certified Director as per the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance of Pakistan.