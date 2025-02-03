ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales begin for Dubai matches

Tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy matches in Dubai will go on sale today, February 3, at 5 PM via the official ICC Champions Trophy website. Fans can purchase tickets for India’s three group-stage matches and the first semi-final.

Ticket sales for group-stage matches in Pakistan began last Tuesday, with games set to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Stadium Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The minimum ticket price is 125 Dirhams.

India’s group-stage campaign starts on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23 and a match against New Zealand on March 2. The first semi-final is scheduled for March 4.

Physical tickets for matches in Pakistan will be available from 4 PM today at various TCS branches. Reports indicate that fans have already started lining up to secure their seats. Online tickets for Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand are sold out, while limited tickets remain for their match against Bangladesh. Pakistan’s group-stage fixtures include games against New Zealand on February 19, India on February 23, and Bangladesh on February 27.

Online tickets for Australia vs England, Australia vs South Africa, and the second semi-final have already sold out, with the remaining tickets selling fast.

The tournament’s opening ceremony will take place in Lahore on February 16, with the first match in Karachi on February 19 and the final on March 9.