Monday, February 03, 2025
Imran Khan sends letter to Army Chief highlighting Martyrdom of Soldiers

Web Desk
6:44 PM | February 03, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir, highlighting the sacrifices of army personnel in the fight against terrorism.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, speaking informally to the media outside Adiala Jail, confirmed that the letter was sent on behalf of the country’s largest political party. He stated that the letter comprises six key points and includes reports detailing the martyrdom of soldiers due to terrorist activities.

The letter emphasizes that the army's success in the war against terrorism is contingent on the unwavering support of the nation.

