Innovative awareness campaigns suggested to curb spread of HIV

Peshawar - To effectively combat the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), there is an urgent need to adopt contemporary strategies that leverage technology, social media, and targeted messaging. These approaches are essential for creating impactful awareness among the masses about the prevention and treatment of this life-threatening disease.

This recommendation was emphasized during the fourth quarterly meeting of the Provincial AIDS Network, held in the conference room of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR). The meeting was attended by the CEO of Da Hawa Lur, Khurshid Bano; noted health activist Nighat Kamdar; NCHR Coordinator M Rizwan; Dr Faheem Nawaz of UOP; transgender activist Sobia Khan; media representatives; and other stakeholders.

The Provincial AIDS Network, established by the non-governmental organization Da Hawa Lur, aims to curb the spread of HIV and ensure proper treatment for infected patients. As part of its efforts, the organization has developed a comprehensive strategy titled Plan of Action to Reduce HIV/AIDS Prevalence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This plan will be presented to relevant government officials for implementation.

Shawana Shah, Programme Director of Da Hawa Lur, highlighted the importance of modern awareness campaigns. “By utilizing data-driven strategies, engaging storytelling, and culturally sensitive communication, we can break down stigmas, educate communities, and encourage proactive measures such as testing, prevention, and treatment,” she stated. She also emphasized the need for improved advocacy to sensitize the public and policymakers about the threats posed by HIV to public health.

The meeting participants stressed the need to rethink awareness efforts to ensure they resonate with today’s audiences, creating a meaningful impact in the fight against HIV.

During the discussion, a consensus emerged on the importance of developing a centralized database of HIV patients. To facilitate this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the University of Peshawar to initiate research and data collection. Participants also called for the centralization of patient data under the Provincial AIDS Control Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure proper treatment for all affected individuals.

Nighat Kamdar, a veteran with over two decades of experience in HIV prevention, proposed innovative awareness initiatives, such as street theatre programs and social media campaigns. “Insufficient public health education leaves people unaware of HIV transmission risks, prevention methods, and treatment options,” she lamented.

Another suggestion involved engaging influential social media personalities to host podcasts and motivational programs aimed at educating the public about HIV risks and preventive measures.

At the outset of the meeting, Aisha from Da Hawa Lur shared media reports indicating that over 6,000 HIV patients are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 2,080 women, 171 transgender individuals, and the remaining men.

The meeting concluded with a unified call for immediate action, underscoring the importance of modern, inclusive, and data-driven approaches to combat HIV/AIDS effectively.