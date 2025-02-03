Islamabad lawyers reject judges transfers, announce courts boycott today

ISLAMABAD - The legal community of the federal capital Sunday rejected the transfer of three high courts’ judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and announced that they would boycott the court proceedings today.

In this regard, the Islamabad Bar Council has unanimously announced strike and boycott of courts in protest against the transfer of three judges to Islamabad High Court, declaring the move a malicious attempt. The bar council of the federal capital also urged the Supreme Court that all available 16 judges of the apex court to decide the 26th amendment through full court.

On the other hand, the three judges, whose transfers from the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Sindh High Court (SHC) and the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to the IHC were notified on Sunday, would start hearing the cases from today.

As per the roster issued by the IHC Registrar Office, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will be the members of the division bench number 2 while Justice Muhammad Asif would be a member of the bench number 12.

On Sunday, a joint meeting of the Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and Islamabad District Bar Association was held at the office of the Islamabad Bar Council. After detailed discussion and deliberation, the meeting unanimously condemned the recent notification regarding the transfer of judges from other provinces to the Islamabad High Court.

It added that this decision is a direct violation of the principles of judicial independence and regional representation, and it undermines the autonomy of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad. “We strongly urge that the recently transferred judges be sent back to their respective High Courts immediately,” demanded the lawyers.

The resolution stated, “The legal fraternity of Islamabad ensures its commitment to resist the unjustified transfers and appointments of judges from other provinces to the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad. The Islamabad Bar Council, along with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Islamabad District Bar Association, shall pursue all legal and constitutional avenues to challenge this decision and safeguard the judicial independence of Islamabad.”

It further said that the legal fraternity demanded that applications filed by Bar Associations with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking the nullification of the 26 Amendment, be heard by full court comprising present 16-judges of the Apex Court.

“The Legal Community strongly condemns the Judicial Commission’s decision to hold a meeting on February 10, 2025, to appoint additional judges to the Supreme Court. This action is perceived as a blatant attempt to manipulate the court’s composition, filling it with individuals favoured by the ruling parties and establishment. This move blatantly disregards the fundamental principle of an independent judiciary and undermines the public’s trust in the legal system. Lawyers across the nation firmly believe that no appointments to the Supreme Court should proceed until a final decision is reached on the petitions challenging the validity of the 26 Amendment. We demand the immediate postponement of the Judicial Commission meeting scheduled for February 10, 2025,” maintained the lawyers.

They added that the joint meeting fully supports the stance taken by the Judges of the Islamabad High Court through their letter regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad from the senior judges of the said Court. It is demanded that the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court must be appointed from amongst the present senior most judges of the Islamabad High Court, to ensure fairness and merit-based selections.

The legal community of Islamabad strongly opposed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), considering it a tool for suppressing freedom of expression and curbing press freedom. The bar associations stand in solidarity with journalists and media houses in their struggle for unhindered press freedom and demand the immediate repeal of all restrictive laws targeting the media.

They announced that an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention will be held under the Islamabad Bar Council on Monday at 11:00 AM at the District Judicial Complex, G-11/4, Islamabad, to formulate A future strategy. Representatives of Provincial Bar Councils, District Bar Associations, and High Court Bar Associations from across the country and entire legal fraternity is invited to participate and stand in solidarity with the legal fraternity of Islamabad Capital Territory in this crucial struggle.

The lawyers decided that a strike will be observed on Monday in the District Courts as well as the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, as a mark of protest against the unconstitutional measures affecting the judiciary and the legal profession. We request the Legal Fraternity to observe strike tomorrow in solidarity with our cause.

The resolution concluded that the Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and Islamabad District Bar Association reaffirm their commitment to upholding the rule of law, judicial independence, and constitutional rights. The legal fraternity remains united in its resolve to resist any unconstitutional measures and ensure the protection of fundamental rights in Pakistan.