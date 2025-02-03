Israel’s military destroys ‘several buildings’ in West Bank’s Jenin

CAIRO/JERUSALEM - An Israeli military operation was under way Sunday in the north of the occupied West Bank, where “several buildings” have been destroyed near Jenin. The expanding crackdown came as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu headed to Washington to bolster ties with President Donald Trump’s incoming administration. Palestinian officials said one person was killed in the West Bank on Sunday as Israeli forces stepped up a security crackdown a day after carrying out deadly air strikes in the occupied territory.

Jordan’s King Abdullah will meet with the US President Donald Trump on Feb. 11 at the White House, the Jordanian state news agency reported. The Israeli military said it had destroyed ‘several buildings’ on Sunday in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, with a wire service reporting clouds of smoke billowing over the surrounding area.

“As part of the operation to thwart terrorism... the IDF (military) recently destroyed several buildings in Jenin,” the army said in a statement, adding that the structures “were used as terrorist infrastructure”.

Netanyahu told reporters assembled at Ben Gurion Airport before boarding a jet to Washington on Sunday that he would speak about “his victory over Hamas” in his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East,” Netanayahu said. “Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump we can redraw it even further and for the better.”

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are beginning to receive medical supplies and food bundles distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) since the ongoing ceasefire came into effect.

The deputy head of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ political arm will lead a delegation to visit Moscow on Monday, the RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Hamas politburo member, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and his delegation will hold negotiations at the Russian foreign ministry, the source in the delegation told RIA.

Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

A criminal investigation has been launched into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the office of Israel’s state attorney said Sunday.

“A criminal investigation was opened” into suspected criminal offences, the office said in a letter to an Israeli opposition lawmaker who had accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband’s corruption trial after the broadcast in December of a television news investigation.

Turkey could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a visit to Qatar.

“Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement,” Fidan said at a press conference in Doha.

At least four Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike on Sunday on a vehicle on the coastal road west of the Nuseirat camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, medics told a wire service.

Medics first announced that a young boy had been killed in the strike, but later said they had managed to resuscitate him.

The Israeli military said an Israeli aircraft fired on what the military described as a suspicious vehicle moving towards northern Gaza outside the inspection route laid down by the ceasefire agreement.

“The IDF (Israeli military) is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers,” it said, giving no details on the impact of the strike or any casualties.

Several Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect on Jan. 19. Israel said its forces have opened fire in incidents where “suspicious” figures, sometimes armed, posed a risk to Israeli forces deployed at some areas of Gaza as stipulated by the phased deal.

Hamas has described these incidents as violations of the truce.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, 33 children, women and older male hostages as well as sick and injured, were due to be released. Of these, 18 have been freed so far. More than 60 male hostages of military age will remain captive until a second phase is negotiated.

Negotiations are due to start by Tuesday on agreements for the release of the remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in a second phase of the deal, which is intended to lead to a final end of the war in Gaza.

Later on Sunday, Hamas accused Israel of stalling over the implementation of the humanitarian part of the deal, saying Israel has yet to permit the entry of the needed medical, relief, fuel, and reconstruction supplies as per the agreement.

“We urge the mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to compel the occupation (Israel) to allow the entry of relief materials according to the agreement, most urgently needed are tents, fuel, food materials, and heavy machinery,” said the group’s spokesperson, Hazem Qassem.