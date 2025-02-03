Monday, February 03, 2025
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

Anadolu
8:43 AM | February 03, 2025
Japan launched a satellite into space on Sunday aboard a flagship H3 rocket to improve the accuracy of global positioning data for various applications, Kyodo news reported.

The H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki 6 satellite was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center on a southwestern Japanese island.

This marked the fourth consecutive successful launch of the H3 rocket, carrying the No. 6 Michibiki satellite to enhance positioning accuracy.

Japan currently has the QZSS satellite system, with four satellites for a regional navigation system. The Michibiki 6 will be the fifth of its network.

Michibiki’s signals will improve positioning data for cars, smartphones, maritime navigation and drones.​​​​​​​

