Judiciary’s Crossroads

The legal fraternity in Islamabad has announced a strike in protest against alleged unconstitutional judicial appointments, adding a new layer of resistance to an already fraught situation. This move, backed by both senior lawyers and sitting judges, signals that the discontent is no longer confined to mere murmurs within legal circles but is growing into a structured opposition. Whether this unfolds into a full-fledged movement, reminiscent of the lawyers’ protests of the past, or remains a temporary pushback against this specific appointment remains to be seen.

The underlying issue, however, is not just about one appointment—it is about the judiciary’s autonomy, the government’s handling of dissent, and the broader struggle for institutional independence. Pakistan has seen before how a mobilised legal community, if sufficiently provoked, can shake the foundations of power. The government would do well to remember that the last time lawyers rallied in protest.

At this juncture, the government faces a critical test: does it have the political acumen to address these concerns without allowing the situation to spiral into a full-blown crisis? The legal community, particularly in Islamabad, is highly organised, politically aware, and capable of sustaining long-term pressure. If mishandled, this could snowball into a movement far larger than what those in power might anticipate. The lines are being drawn, and the government would be wise to act before this protest turns into a defining battle for judicial independence.