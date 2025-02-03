Kazakhstan sweep Pakistan 4-0 in Davis Cup play-off tie

LAHORE - Pakistan endured a thrashing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie in Astana on Saturday, as the hosts dominated across all matches, leaving the visitors struggling to keep pace.

According to information made available here on Sunday, with Pakistan hoping to stay alive in the tie, Pakistan’s duo of experienced Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza took to the court in the doubles match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko and Timofei Skato. The Pakistani pair showed resilience, pushing their opponents in a fiercely contested second set, but ultimately fell short as Shevchenko and Skato secured a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) victory, sealing the tie for Kazakhstan.

The final reserve singles match saw Denis Yevseyev deliver a ruthless performance against Pakistan’s Ahmad Nael Qureshi. Yevseyev completely overpowered the young Pakistani, not allowing him a single game in a dominant 6-0, 6-0 triumph, wrapping up Kazakhstan’s clean sweep with a 4-0 overall victory.

Earlier, the Kazakh team showcased exceptional skill and precision from the outset, securing a commanding 2-0 lead on the opening day. In the first singles match, Alexander Shevchenko displayed complete control as he breezed past Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-1. Muzammil found himself outclassed by Shevchenko’s powerful baseline strokes and aggressive net play.

In the second singles encounter, Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman showed early promise, pushing BeibitZhukayev to the limit in the first set. However, Zhukayev recovered strongly, shifting gears to claim a 7-5, 6-0 victory, putting Kazakhstan firmly in command at 2-0.

Despite showing glimpses of fight in certain moments, Pakistan found themselves overmatched against a superior Kazakh side. With this defeat, Pakistan’s aspirations of progressing in the Davis Cup suffered a major blow, while Kazakhstan’s dominant display reaffirmed their position as a formidable force in the competition.