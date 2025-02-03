Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed kick off wedding festivities with Dholki Night

Pakistani actors and Mirza have officially begun their wedding celebrations with a lively , attended by close friends and fellow celebrities.

The pre-wedding event featured a night of music and joy, with glimpses shared on social media by actor Khaqan Shahnawaz.

A striking picture of the couple was also on display at the venue, marking the beginning of their marriage festivities.

Several of Gohar Rasheed’s industry colleagues, including Shehzad Sheikh and Aashir Wajahat, joined in the celebrations.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship began after their on-screen chemistry in the 2023 drama Jannat Se Aage sparked curiosity among fans, ultimately leading to confirmation of their real-life romance.