Lessons from Chile

Chile’s energy evolution stands as a model for achieving sustainability and addressing global climate goals through strategic reforms and innovative policies. Over the past decade, the country has implemented significant institutional changes, launched major infrastructure projects, and leveraged its exceptional renewable energy resources to establish itself as a global leader in clean energy.

In 2022, Chile’s Ministry of Energy updated the Long-Term Energy Policy (PELP), first introduced in 2015. This updated framework reaffirms Chile’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and provides a clear pathway for decarbonisation across all sectors of the economy. The policy prioritises the phased closure of two-thirds of coal plants by 2025, supported by a Just Transition Strategy aimed at ensuring a socially equitable shift towards cleaner energy.

Chile has capitalised on its abundant solar and wind energy resources, creating a world-class destination for renewable energy investment. Legislation designed to encourage private-sector participation has spurred the development of generating capacity in the electricity sector, while the state has taken an active role in advancing transmission infrastructure. A landmark achievement in this regard was the integration of the country’s electricity grid into a single interconnected system in 2017, which has significantly enhanced energy efficiency and national energy security.

In addition to its robust renewable energy initiatives, Chile has adopted forward-looking strategies in emerging sectors like green hydrogen and electric mobility. The National Hydrogen Strategy (2020) targets 5 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2025, while the Electromobility Strategy (2022) envisions 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035. These initiatives align with Chile’s broader goals of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, fostering innovation, and strengthening its position as a leader in clean energy.

Chile’s success underscores the importance of visionary leadership, comprehensive policy frameworks, and stakeholder collaboration. Transparent regulatory processes and investor-friendly policies have attracted global investment, while public awareness campaigns have fostered sustainable practices and energy conservation.

The country’s transformation demonstrates that economic growth and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive. Instead, they can reinforce one another, offering a compelling blueprint for nations seeking to balance development with climate responsibility. By embracing similar strategies—modernising energy systems, integrating renewables, and fostering public-private partnerships—countries can emulate Chile’s success and secure a sustainable energy future.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.