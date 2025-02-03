LHC updates seniority list following Justice Dogar’s transfer

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued an updated seniority list for its judges following the transfer of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The reshuffling has resulted in the advancement of 20 judges within the hierarchy.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal has moved up from the 16th position to the 15th, while Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh now holds the 16th position, previously ranking 17th.

Among other notable changes, Justice Jawad Hassan has risen from 18th to 17th, Justice Muzzamil Akhtar Shabbir from 19th to 18th, and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz from 20th to 19th. Similarly, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu has moved from 21st to 20th, Justice Farooq Haider from 22nd to 21st, and Justice Waheed Khan from 23rd to 22nd.

Further adjustments include:

Justice Rasal Hassan Syed: 24th to 23rd

Justice Asim Hafeez: 25th to 24th

Justice Sadiq Muhammad Khurram: 26th to 25th

Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad: 27th to 26th

Justice Tariq Nadeem: 28th to 27th

Justice Amjad Rafiq: 29th to 28th

Justice Abid Hussain: 30th to 29th

Justice Anwar Hussain: 31st to 30th

Additional promotions include Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, who has advanced from 32nd to 31st, Justice Sultan Tanvir from 33rd to 32nd, Justice Raza Qureshi from 34th to 33rd, and Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh from 35th to 34th.

The updated seniority list reflects the ongoing adjustments within the judiciary, ensuring a structured and merit-based progression among LHC judges.