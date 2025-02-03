Monday, February 03, 2025
LRCA U15 & U17 One-Day Tournament kicks off today

Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

Lahore  -  The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) U-15 and U-17 One-Day Cricket Tournament is set to begin today (Monday). The opening day will feature two U-15 matches and one U-17 match. In the U-15 competition, Lahore Blues will take on Lahore Whites at Ittefaq Ground, while Lahore Reds will face Lahore Greens at Model Town Green Ground. The sole U-17 match of the day will see Lahore Reds clash with Lahore Yellows at Aligarh Ground, Model Town.

A total of eight teams in each category (U15 and U17) will compete in the tournament. The teams are divided into two groups, with each team playing three league matches. All matches will be held at premier venues across the city, with PCB panel match officials overseeing the tournament. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed emphasized that standout performers in these matches will be selected for Lahore Region’s final squads for the National U-15 and U-17 tournaments.

