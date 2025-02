MULTAN - A pedestrian was killed when a speeding dumper truck hit him at Pul Wasil Chowk on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 , Arshad was walking on the roadside when a speeding dumper truck hit him. As a result, he died instantly, while the driver fled. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Police impounded the truck and started an investigation.