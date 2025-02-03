Metrix Youth Summit to honour 15 individuals

Peshawar - The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will honour 15 distinguished individuals with the ‘Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards’ on February 11 at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

These awards recognise excellence and contributions across various fields, including innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, journalism, and social impact. The honorees include Ehsan Zaffar Abbasi (Young Pakistani Innovator), Aftab Ahmad (Founder & CEO, Assort Tech), Kashif Ali (Founder & CEO, TechKhwa), Fayyaz Ahmed (Founder Director, Jinnah Basic Schools & Colleges Mansehra), Jamshed Burki (Travel Vlogger), Adnan Khan (Social Worker/Philanthropist), Zoha Malik Sher (CSS Officer), Huzaifa Behram (CEO, LetsGrow), Iqra Wakeel Khan (Karate & Jujitsu Gold Medalist), Farzana Ali (Pakistani Journalist), Dr. Muhib Afridi (Founder & CEO, HBK Arena), Aqleem Orakzai (Mentor & Social Worker), Masoud Afridi (GTF Taekwondo International Champion), Aasiya Khan (Businesswoman & Former Minister), and Ubaidullah Khan (Martial Arts Champion).

The summit is expected to be one of the largest events of its kind in Pakistan, drawing over 10,000 participants. It will feature more than 100 exhibitors and over 50 national and international partners, representing diverse industries and sectors. The event will provide a platform for youth engagement, networking, and knowledge exchange through panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.