Moral Collapse

As negotiations for a ceasefire continue, the reality on the ground tells a vastly different story. While Gaza remains under relentless assault, Israel has now intensified its military operations in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin and Jabalia. The war is no longer confined to one region; it is expanding, fuelled by impunity and the unwavering support of global powers that have chosen complicity over conscience.

The talk of a ceasefire is little more than a diplomatic smokescreen, a convenient distraction while the war machine continues its destruction. The systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians, the displacement of entire communities, and the erasure of infrastructure are not the unintended consequences of conflict—they are the intended outcomes of a strategy that seeks to subjugate and erase. And yet, the world watches, not just as silent observers but as active enablers, supplying arms, justifications, and diplomatic cover to sustain what is undeniably one of the most egregious humanitarian crises of our time.

History will record this moment with damning clarity: a genocide unfolded in plain sight, and those with the power to stop it chose instead to fund it. Every day that passes is another indictment of global leadership, another reminder that the so-called champions of human rights and democracy are, in reality, architects of destruction when it suits their geopolitical interests. The question is not whether the world will regret its inaction—it is whether, when the dust settles, its moral standing will be beyond repair.