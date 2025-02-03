Monday, February 03, 2025
Multan Safe City project to be operational in March: RPO

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  In a major development for public safety, the Multan Safe City project is set to become operational in the first week of March, significantly enhancing the city’s security infrastructure through advanced surveillance technology. According to RPO Multan Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry the project has entered its final phase with the installation of 400 to 500 high-resolution CCTV cameras at key locations across the city. The cameras will provide real time monitoring for Muharram processions, cricket matches, criminal activities, and other public events ensuring swift law enforcement response and improved public safety. The Safe City project is a crucial step towards modern policing and aligns with the Chief Minister vision of a secure Punjab. The project will create greater sense of security among citizens and play a vital role in crime prevention, traffic management and emergency response marking a significant leap toward a technologically advanced and secure urban environment. The RPO expressed gratitude to the Punjab government, Inspector General of Punjab Police (IG) and the Managing Director of the Safe City Authority for their continuous support in implementing the project.

In its ongoing efforts to ensure public health safety, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took strict action against food safety violations in Multan. Following the instructions of the PFA Director General, food safety teams inspected a papad factory and a restaurant in the Shah Rukn-e- Alam Colony area. During the inspections, the authorities discovered 150 kilograms of adulterated spices and 50 kilograms of prohibited ingredients, all of which were promptly disposed. The papad production unit was fined Rs 50,000 for the use of untraceable ingredients in its products.  Additionally, the factory was found storing finished papads on the ground, raising serious hygiene concerns. A restaurant in the same area was fined Rs 20,000  for failing to provide a clean water analysis report, while further violations were noted, including the storage of food in unhygienic freezers and the presence of rusted machinery. In total, food business owners were penalized with fines amounting to Rs 70,000 for not adhering to food safety regulations. The PFA has made it clear that strict actions will be taken against those who compromise food quality, especially when it comes to children’s favorite foods.

