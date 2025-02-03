Naqvi, Sadiq discuss PTI’s ‘attitude’ during talks with govt

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Sunday and discussed the ‘attitude’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the recent talks with the government. After more than a year of heightened tensions, the government and the PTI had commenced dialogue in the last week of December to bring down political temperatures in the country. But despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process stalled on major issues — the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners mostly arrested in cases of violence.

The PTI boycotted the fourth meeting in the last week, calling off the talks over a delay in the government forming judicial commissions to probe the violent protests of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024. While the government renewed the invitation to the PTI to resume the negotiation process by proposing a parliamentary committee instead, the latter rejected the offer.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry on Sunday, Naqvi met with the NA Speaker where both discussed matters of mutual interest and the overall situation in the country. It further said that the “PTI’s attitude, despite the positive progress made by the government for negotiations,” was also discussed during the meeting.

The interior minister, however, lauded Speaker Sadiq’s efforts in taking along “all the opposition and government parties together”, according to the statement. “Ayaz Sadiq has played a commendable role in bringing together the government and opposition parties,” Naqvi was quoted as having said in the meeting.

The government has formed a committee comprising members from various political parties including the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Z, and Balochistan Awami Party to hold negotiations with the PTI-led opposition. On the other hand, leaders of the PTI, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Sunni Ittehad Council were part of the opposition team.

Both Naqvi and Sadiq also expressed their satisfaction with the “improving economic situation” in the country. The statement further said that they also discussed steps taken by the government to solve public issues.