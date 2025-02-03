Nation, armed forces united against terrorism: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed that the nation and the armed forces stand together in the fight against terrorism and will eliminate this menace from Pakistan.

During his visit to CMH Quetta on Monday, the Prime Minister met security personnel injured in recent operations against terrorists in Kalat and other districts of Balochistan. He praised their bravery, calling them heroes of the nation, and lauded their unwavering commitment to defending the country.

His visit followed successful security operations on the night of January 31 and February 1, in which security forces eliminated 12 terrorists in Mangocher, Kalat District, and 11 outlaws in Harnai. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 18 soldiers embraced martyrdom during these operations.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that as long as such courageous soldiers protect the country, no enemy can dare to threaten Pakistan. He condemned those spreading terror and instability in Balochistan, stating that their attempts to disrupt peace and progress will fail.

He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of security forces in eliminating militants and ensuring the safety of the people of Balochistan.

Accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit were Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for Power Awais Leghari.