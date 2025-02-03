Monday, February 03, 2025
Nawaz Sharif praises Maryam Nawaz’s efforts for Punjab

Web Desk
7:50 PM | February 03, 2025
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to improving the province.

“The situation in Punjab is improving due to Maryam Nawaz’s tireless efforts,” he stated during a meeting with MPAs from Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin. The discussion covered political matters, public issues, and ongoing development projects.

Maryam Nawaz, also present at the meeting, highlighted that Nawaz Sharif closely monitors the Punjab government’s performance. She emphasized that Punjab remains the only province where roti is available at the lowest price.

The MPAs praised Maryam Nawaz for ensuring merit and transparency in all projects, stating that her leadership reflects the governance of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

